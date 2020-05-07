Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

11330 W 112th Terrace Available 06/01/20 Prime OP location duplex - Very nice 3 bedroom / 3 full bath townhome with 2 car garage with openers. Great for 3 roommates because of the 3 full baths. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Large deck off of kitchen and patio off of basement. No neighbors behind you. Great location near College and Quivira. Yard maintenance, snow removal and trash collection included Available June 1st. Rent - $1575.00 per month. Deposit is $1575.00. Pets welcome with a $500 non refundable pet fee and an addition $25 a month in rent. Sorry we do not accept section 8.



(RLNE5722339)