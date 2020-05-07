All apartments in Overland Park
11330 W 112th Terrace

11330 West 112th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11330 West 112th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
11330 W 112th Terrace Available 06/01/20 Prime OP location duplex - Very nice 3 bedroom / 3 full bath townhome with 2 car garage with openers. Great for 3 roommates because of the 3 full baths. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Large deck off of kitchen and patio off of basement. No neighbors behind you. Great location near College and Quivira. Yard maintenance, snow removal and trash collection included Available June 1st. Rent - $1575.00 per month. Deposit is $1575.00. Pets welcome with a $500 non refundable pet fee and an addition $25 a month in rent. Sorry we do not accept section 8.

(RLNE5722339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11330 W 112th Terrace have any available units?
11330 W 112th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 11330 W 112th Terrace have?
Some of 11330 W 112th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11330 W 112th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11330 W 112th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11330 W 112th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 11330 W 112th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 11330 W 112th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11330 W 112th Terrace offers parking.
Does 11330 W 112th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11330 W 112th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11330 W 112th Terrace have a pool?
No, 11330 W 112th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11330 W 112th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11330 W 112th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11330 W 112th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11330 W 112th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

