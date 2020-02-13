All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 11328 W 112th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
11328 W 112th Terrace
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:32 AM

11328 W 112th Terrace

11328 West 112th Terrace · (913) 269-6723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11328 West 112th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11328 W 112th Terrace · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11328 W 112th Terrace Available 06/01/20 Updated OP Duplex - Fully renovated and updated duplex in convenient Overland Park location. This 1550 sq ft open concept home features new carpet throughout the main level. The kitchen features new flooring, painted cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile backsplash. 2 masters in this duplex! Main floor master with its own bath and double closets. Second bedroom is also on the main level. Finished walk out lower level with second family room, second master bedroom with its own bathroom and double closets. This duplex has a deck off of the kitchen, patio on the lower walk out level, and 2 car garage. Rent is $1625 per month with a $1625 deposit. Pets welcome with a $500 non refundable pet fee and an additional $25 in rent per pet per month. Available for move in on June 1 2020

(RLNE4757350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11328 W 112th Terrace have any available units?
11328 W 112th Terrace has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 11328 W 112th Terrace have?
Some of 11328 W 112th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11328 W 112th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11328 W 112th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11328 W 112th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11328 W 112th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11328 W 112th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11328 W 112th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 11328 W 112th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11328 W 112th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11328 W 112th Terrace have a pool?
No, 11328 W 112th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11328 W 112th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11328 W 112th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11328 W 112th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11328 W 112th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11328 W 112th Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street
Overland Park, KS 66211
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd
Overland Park, KS 66213
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Ranch at Prairie Trace
13601 Foster St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane
Overland Park, KS 66212
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66207

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity