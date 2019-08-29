10508 W. 163rd St.

Amenities

{10508} Available Immediately + Master on Main Floor + 3 Car Garage + Finished Lower Level - Beautiful & Pristine describes this 1.5 Story home in Mills Crossing Estates. With over 5,000 square feet this home offers a spacious layout with updated living spaces. The first floor features an office with a floor to ceiling stone fireplace and hardwood floors, spacious dining room, grand great room with beautiful vaulted & beamed ceilings. Chefs dream kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & large walk-in pantry. Spa-like master suite features two walk-in closets, walk-in shower with double shower heads, jetted tub and double granite vanities. The additional bedrooms are generously sized and located on the 2nd level. Finished walk-out/walk-up lower level with 5th full bath, large rec room, and wet bar. This home has it all! Don't miss the amazing outdoor living space featuring a beautiful stone patio, fireplace & fenced backyard.



Blue Valley School District:

Blue Valley Southwest

Aubry Bend Middle

Timber Creek Elementary



No Cats Allowed



