All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 10508 W. 163rd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
10508 W. 163rd St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

10508 W. 163rd St.

10508 West 163rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10508 West 163rd Street, Overland Park, KS 66221

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
{10508} Available Immediately + Master on Main Floor + 3 Car Garage + Finished Lower Level - Beautiful & Pristine describes this 1.5 Story home in Mills Crossing Estates. With over 5,000 square feet this home offers a spacious layout with updated living spaces. The first floor features an office with a floor to ceiling stone fireplace and hardwood floors, spacious dining room, grand great room with beautiful vaulted & beamed ceilings. Chefs dream kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & large walk-in pantry. Spa-like master suite features two walk-in closets, walk-in shower with double shower heads, jetted tub and double granite vanities. The additional bedrooms are generously sized and located on the 2nd level. Finished walk-out/walk-up lower level with 5th full bath, large rec room, and wet bar. This home has it all! Don't miss the amazing outdoor living space featuring a beautiful stone patio, fireplace & fenced backyard.

Blue Valley School District:
Blue Valley Southwest
Aubry Bend Middle
Timber Creek Elementary

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5669563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10508 W. 163rd St. have any available units?
10508 W. 163rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10508 W. 163rd St. have?
Some of 10508 W. 163rd St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10508 W. 163rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
10508 W. 163rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10508 W. 163rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10508 W. 163rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 10508 W. 163rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 10508 W. 163rd St. offers parking.
Does 10508 W. 163rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10508 W. 163rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10508 W. 163rd St. have a pool?
Yes, 10508 W. 163rd St. has a pool.
Does 10508 W. 163rd St. have accessible units?
No, 10508 W. 163rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10508 W. 163rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10508 W. 163rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St
Overland Park, KS 66204
Wynnewood Farms
5433 West 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66209
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66223
Savoy
7100 W 141st St
Overland Park, KS 66223

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City