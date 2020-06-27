All apartments in Overland Park
10315 Eby Street

Location

10315 Eby Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Wycliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
{10315} Gorgeous Wycliff Remodel + Hardwood Floors + Main Level Master + Finished Basement - Updated Raised Ranch with Great Highway Access!

Large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances! Open living room and dining room with great natural light, spacious great room with vaulted ceilings!

Impressive master suite with two walk in closets and private master bath with duel vanity. Two additional main level bedrooms with walk in closets and shared bath.

Lower level great as guest space or apartment - features another living room with bar, full bathroom, office and playroom- both non conforming bedrooms! Private access from the backyard.

Oversize garage, newer driveway and fenced yard.Beautiful Landscaping!

High End Pella Thermal Pane Windows throughout

2 Stage HVAC for huge utility savings!

One full service house cleaning included, must be used before February 2020

Great Room 15X20
Dining Room 11X15
Kitchen 14X15
Living 14X15
Master Bed 14X17
Bed Two 12X17
Bed Three 11X12

Brookridge Elementary
Indian Woods Middle
SM South High

(RLNE5126713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10315 Eby Street have any available units?
10315 Eby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10315 Eby Street have?
Some of 10315 Eby Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10315 Eby Street currently offering any rent specials?
10315 Eby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10315 Eby Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10315 Eby Street is pet friendly.
Does 10315 Eby Street offer parking?
Yes, 10315 Eby Street offers parking.
Does 10315 Eby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10315 Eby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10315 Eby Street have a pool?
No, 10315 Eby Street does not have a pool.
Does 10315 Eby Street have accessible units?
No, 10315 Eby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10315 Eby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10315 Eby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
