10315 Eby Street

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

{10315} Gorgeous Wycliff Remodel + Hardwood Floors + Main Level Master + Finished Basement - Updated Raised Ranch with Great Highway Access!



Large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances! Open living room and dining room with great natural light, spacious great room with vaulted ceilings!



Impressive master suite with two walk in closets and private master bath with duel vanity. Two additional main level bedrooms with walk in closets and shared bath.



Lower level great as guest space or apartment - features another living room with bar, full bathroom, office and playroom- both non conforming bedrooms! Private access from the backyard.



Oversize garage, newer driveway and fenced yard.Beautiful Landscaping!



High End Pella Thermal Pane Windows throughout



2 Stage HVAC for huge utility savings!



One full service house cleaning included, must be used before February 2020



Great Room 15X20

Dining Room 11X15

Kitchen 14X15

Living 14X15

Master Bed 14X17

Bed Two 12X17

Bed Three 11X12



Brookridge Elementary

Indian Woods Middle

SM South High



(RLNE5126713)