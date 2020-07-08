All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:24 PM

10242 Connell Drive

10242 Connell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10242 Connell Drive, Overland Park, KS 66212

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/2 month free if moved in by Dec 15th !! Excellent schools, and close to shopping & highway access.Amazing opportunity! Lots of space in this comfortable OP home with upgraded kitchen, solid surface counters & stainless appliances. Lovely original hardwood floors covered by carpet. Enjoy Bonus enclosed porch! Family room with fireplace walks out to patio & shady yard. Up to 2 pets negotiable with owner approval (pet deposit and monthly pet fee apply)-please emails for a list of updates being done to the home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1699, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,699, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10242 Connell Drive have any available units?
10242 Connell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10242 Connell Drive have?
Some of 10242 Connell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10242 Connell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10242 Connell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10242 Connell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10242 Connell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10242 Connell Drive offer parking?
No, 10242 Connell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10242 Connell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10242 Connell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10242 Connell Drive have a pool?
No, 10242 Connell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10242 Connell Drive have accessible units?
No, 10242 Connell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10242 Connell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10242 Connell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

