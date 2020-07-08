10242 Connell Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1/2 month free if moved in by Dec 15th !! Excellent schools, and close to shopping & highway access.Amazing opportunity! Lots of space in this comfortable OP home with upgraded kitchen, solid surface counters & stainless appliances. Lovely original hardwood floors covered by carpet. Enjoy Bonus enclosed porch! Family room with fireplace walks out to patio & shady yard. Up to 2 pets negotiable with owner approval (pet deposit and monthly pet fee apply)-please emails for a list of updates being done to the home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1699, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,699, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.