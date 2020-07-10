512 North Parker Terrace

Amenities
You must see this updated duplex. What a steal! This home has a cute kitchen with newer countertops, finished basement with full bath. 2 bedrooms are upstairs sharing a hallway bath. 3rd bedroom down, off garage. This home comes with NEWER UPDATES, refrigerator, & light fixtures! Large fully fenced back yard, with new patio.
County: Johnson
Subd: Fairview
Style: duplex
Year: 1978
Sq feet per county:1000
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: 1
Laundry: basement
Fireplace: n/a
Basement: finished
Yard: Fenced
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Elem Schl:Fairview
Middle Schl: Prairie Trail
High Schl: Olathe NW
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, garage opener
Directions: I-35 to 119th and go west(which turns into Northgate), turn right on Harold, left on N Parker st, left on Forest, right on N Parker ter, home on left side.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.