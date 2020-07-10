All apartments in Olathe
Last updated January 24 2020 at 11:29 PM

512 North Parker Terrace

512 North Parker Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

512 North Parker Terrace, Olathe, KS 66061
Fairview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You must see this updated duplex. What a steal! This home has a cute kitchen with newer countertops, finished basement with full bath. 2 bedrooms are upstairs sharing a hallway bath. 3rd bedroom down, off garage. This home comes with NEWER UPDATES, refrigerator, & light fixtures! Large fully fenced back yard, with new patio.

County: Johnson
Subd: Fairview
Style: duplex
Year: 1978
Sq feet per county:1000
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: 1
Laundry: basement
Fireplace: n/a
Basement: finished
Yard: Fenced
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Elem Schl:Fairview
Middle Schl: Prairie Trail
High Schl: Olathe NW
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, garage opener
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: I-35 to 119th and go west(which turns into Northgate), turn right on Harold, left on N Parker st, left on Forest, right on N Parker ter, home on left side.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 North Parker Terrace have any available units?
512 North Parker Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 North Parker Terrace have?
Some of 512 North Parker Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 North Parker Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
512 North Parker Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 North Parker Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 North Parker Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 512 North Parker Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 512 North Parker Terrace offers parking.
Does 512 North Parker Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 North Parker Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 North Parker Terrace have a pool?
No, 512 North Parker Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 512 North Parker Terrace have accessible units?
No, 512 North Parker Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 512 North Parker Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 North Parker Terrace has units with dishwashers.

