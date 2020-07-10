512 North Parker Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You must see this updated duplex. What a steal! This home has a cute kitchen with newer countertops, finished basement with full bath. 2 bedrooms are upstairs sharing a hallway bath. 3rd bedroom down, off garage. This home comes with NEWER UPDATES, refrigerator, & light fixtures! Large fully fenced back yard, with new patio.



County: Johnson

Subd: Fairview

Style: duplex

Year: 1978

Sq feet per county:1000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage: 1

Laundry: basement

Fireplace: n/a

Basement: finished

Yard: Fenced

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Pet deposit: Required

Elem Schl:Fairview

Middle Schl: Prairie Trail

High Schl: Olathe NW

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, garage opener

Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Directions: I-35 to 119th and go west(which turns into Northgate), turn right on Harold, left on N Parker st, left on Forest, right on N Parker ter, home on left side.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.