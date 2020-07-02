Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath home that has been recently updated. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. AVAILABLE ON 6/15/2020. Home is pet friendly with a non-refundable deposit. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15365 S Shannan Lane have any available units?
15365 S Shannan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 15365 S Shannan Lane have?
Some of 15365 S Shannan Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15365 S Shannan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15365 S Shannan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15365 S Shannan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15365 S Shannan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15365 S Shannan Lane offer parking?
No, 15365 S Shannan Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15365 S Shannan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15365 S Shannan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15365 S Shannan Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15365 S Shannan Lane has a pool.
Does 15365 S Shannan Lane have accessible units?
No, 15365 S Shannan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15365 S Shannan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15365 S Shannan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
