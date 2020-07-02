All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 15365 S Shannan Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
15365 S Shannan Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

15365 S Shannan Lane

15365 South Shannan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15365 South Shannan Lane, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath home that has been recently updated. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. AVAILABLE ON 6/15/2020. Home is pet friendly with a non-refundable deposit. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15365 S Shannan Lane have any available units?
15365 S Shannan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 15365 S Shannan Lane have?
Some of 15365 S Shannan Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15365 S Shannan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15365 S Shannan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15365 S Shannan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15365 S Shannan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15365 S Shannan Lane offer parking?
No, 15365 S Shannan Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15365 S Shannan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15365 S Shannan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15365 S Shannan Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15365 S Shannan Lane has a pool.
Does 15365 S Shannan Lane have accessible units?
No, 15365 S Shannan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15365 S Shannan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15365 S Shannan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City