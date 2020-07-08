1328 N Harvey Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Another great listing by Tammie Nordhus and the Renters Warehouse Team!! With this home there is more than what meets the eyes! Wonderfully spacious 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Olathe. With over 1600 sqft the home boosts a large living room with corner fireplace, extended dining/flex room, galley style kitchen with extra storage, laundry room and main floor master with with large closet and dual entry bath. The upper level has a second master with dual entry bath and extended closet as well as a large third bedroom with dormer space that could fit a desk and an extended closet. Outside there is a remote controlled extendable shade to cover the patio. A fenced in yard and gated/fenced side yard all private with a raised fenced lawn. There is a one car attached garage. And front entrance has a sliding door into enclosed heated entry with coat closet. LAWN CARE PROVIDED Includes new dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Optional washer/dryer provided. Requirements 3x monthly income 1 month security deposit SMALL Pets ONLY; a $300 non refundable pet deposit will be required per pet.