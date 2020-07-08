All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1328 N Harvey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1328 N Harvey Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:35 PM

1328 N Harvey Drive

1328 North Harvey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1328 North Harvey Drive, Olathe, KS 66061
North Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Another great listing by Tammie Nordhus and the Renters Warehouse Team!! With this home there is more than what meets the eyes! Wonderfully spacious 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Olathe. With over 1600 sqft the home boosts a large living room with corner fireplace, extended dining/flex room, galley style kitchen with extra storage, laundry room and main floor master with with large closet and dual entry bath. The upper level has a second master with dual entry bath and extended closet as well as a large third bedroom with dormer space that could fit a desk and an extended closet. Outside there is a remote controlled extendable shade to cover the patio. A fenced in yard and gated/fenced side yard all private with a raised fenced lawn. There is a one car attached garage. And front entrance has a sliding door into enclosed heated entry with coat closet. LAWN CARE PROVIDED Includes new dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Optional washer/dryer provided. Requirements 3x monthly income 1 month security deposit SMALL Pets ONLY; a $300 non refundable pet deposit will be required per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 N Harvey Drive have any available units?
1328 N Harvey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 N Harvey Drive have?
Some of 1328 N Harvey Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 N Harvey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1328 N Harvey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 N Harvey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 N Harvey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1328 N Harvey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1328 N Harvey Drive offers parking.
Does 1328 N Harvey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 N Harvey Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 N Harvey Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1328 N Harvey Drive has a pool.
Does 1328 N Harvey Drive have accessible units?
No, 1328 N Harvey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 N Harvey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 N Harvey Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City