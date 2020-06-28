8955 Cedar Niles Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

for this 3 BR, 2 BR earth contact house (solar gain) on 3 acres. One acre fenced pasture for a couple of horses. Kitchen updated with granite counters. Saltillo tile floors and new carpet and paint. Parking area outside and in garage. Area in garage for wood shop. Adobe-style fireplace. Trees, room for flower/vegetable garden. Private, natural views outside many windows. Skylights. Cleristory in living room. Please contact for updated photos of inside and outside as they can't be loaded.