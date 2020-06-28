All apartments in Lenexa
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:17 AM

8955 Cedar Niles Rd

8955 Cedar Niles Road · No Longer Available
Location

8955 Cedar Niles Road, Lenexa, KS 66227

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
for this 3 BR, 2 BR earth contact house (solar gain) on 3 acres. One acre fenced pasture for a couple of horses. Kitchen updated with granite counters. Saltillo tile floors and new carpet and paint. Parking area outside and in garage. Area in garage for wood shop. Adobe-style fireplace. Trees, room for flower/vegetable garden. Private, natural views outside many windows. Skylights. Cleristory in living room. Please contact for updated photos of inside and outside as they can't be loaded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

