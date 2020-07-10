8814 Gallery Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice duplex in the heart of Lenexa; close to schools, shopping, and highway access. Spacious, sunny kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Two living areas, one upstairs, and one down, in the finished basement with fireplace. 2 bedrooms upstairs sharing the hall bathroom and one bedroom downstairs, also with a full bathroom. Fully fenced yard and deck off the kitchen. One car garage; laundry off garage with hookups for your electric washer and dryer.



County: Johnson

Subd: Mill Creek Estates.

Style: S/S split

Year Built: 1979

Sq feet per county: 1500

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage: 1

Laundry location: Lwr Lvl

Fireplace: 1

Basement: Finished

Yard: fenced

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Pet deposit: Required

Elem Schl: Rising Star

Middle Schl: Westridge

High Schl: SM West

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, garage opener

This information was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no guarantee as to its accuracy nor any implied.

Directions: From I-35 west on 87th St, South on Gallery, 2nd street on Right (west)



