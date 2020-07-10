8814 Gallery Street

Amenities
Nice duplex in the heart of Lenexa; close to schools, shopping, and highway access. Spacious, sunny kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Two living areas, one upstairs, and one down, in the finished basement with fireplace. 2 bedrooms upstairs sharing the hall bathroom and one bedroom downstairs, also with a full bathroom. Fully fenced yard and deck off the kitchen. One car garage; laundry off garage with hookups for your electric washer and dryer.
County: Johnson
Subd: Mill Creek Estates.
Style: S/S split
Year Built: 1979
Sq feet per county: 1500
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: 1
Laundry location: Lwr Lvl
Fireplace: 1
Basement: Finished
Yard: fenced
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Elem Schl: Rising Star
Middle Schl: Westridge
High Schl: SM West
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, garage opener
This information was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no guarantee as to its accuracy nor any implied.
Directions: From I-35 west on 87th St, South on Gallery, 2nd street on Right (west)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.