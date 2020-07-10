All apartments in Lenexa
8814 Gallery Street

8814 Gallery Street · No Longer Available
Location

8814 Gallery Street, Lenexa, KS 66215

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice duplex in the heart of Lenexa; close to schools, shopping, and highway access. Spacious, sunny kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Two living areas, one upstairs, and one down, in the finished basement with fireplace. 2 bedrooms upstairs sharing the hall bathroom and one bedroom downstairs, also with a full bathroom. Fully fenced yard and deck off the kitchen. One car garage; laundry off garage with hookups for your electric washer and dryer.

County: Johnson
Subd: Mill Creek Estates.
Style: S/S split
Year Built: 1979
Sq feet per county: 1500
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: 1
Laundry location: Lwr Lvl
Fireplace: 1
Basement: Finished
Yard: fenced
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Elem Schl: Rising Star
Middle Schl: Westridge
High Schl: SM West
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, garage opener
This information was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no guarantee as to its accuracy nor any implied.
Directions: From I-35 west on 87th St, South on Gallery, 2nd street on Right (west)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8814 Gallery Street have any available units?
8814 Gallery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 8814 Gallery Street have?
Some of 8814 Gallery Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8814 Gallery Street currently offering any rent specials?
8814 Gallery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8814 Gallery Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8814 Gallery Street is pet friendly.
Does 8814 Gallery Street offer parking?
Yes, 8814 Gallery Street offers parking.
Does 8814 Gallery Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8814 Gallery Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8814 Gallery Street have a pool?
No, 8814 Gallery Street does not have a pool.
Does 8814 Gallery Street have accessible units?
No, 8814 Gallery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8814 Gallery Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8814 Gallery Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8814 Gallery Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8814 Gallery Street does not have units with air conditioning.

