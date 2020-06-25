All apartments in Lenexa
20901 Pebble Lane

20901 Pebble Ln · No Longer Available
Location

20901 Pebble Ln, Lenexa, KS 66220
Whispering Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
20901 Pebble Lane Available 07/01/19 Complete Remodel - 5 Bed Raised Ranch - Newly remodeled 5 Bed Raised Ranch, this home is amazing, complete with a Doggie Shower. Kitchen was taken down to the studs and built from scratch with new white all hardwood cabinets, granite counter tops and brand new appliances. Any chef will feel at home in this spacious kitchen. All living space is on the main floor along with all 5 bedrooms. Master bedroom has walk in closet, Large shower with ceiling rain shower head. New Kitchen, New Hardwood Floors, New Master Bathroom, New Laundry room, New Paint throughout. Lots of premium details in this home and very nicely finished. Full 3 Car Garage and Full Size unfinished basement with Walk out to backyard. First Time Rental in a Private neighborhood.

Google Fiber or Time Warner Cable

Be sure to watch the walk through video at www.RoyalGateKC.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3782872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20901 Pebble Lane have any available units?
20901 Pebble Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 20901 Pebble Lane have?
Some of 20901 Pebble Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20901 Pebble Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20901 Pebble Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20901 Pebble Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20901 Pebble Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20901 Pebble Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20901 Pebble Lane offers parking.
Does 20901 Pebble Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20901 Pebble Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20901 Pebble Lane have a pool?
No, 20901 Pebble Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20901 Pebble Lane have accessible units?
No, 20901 Pebble Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20901 Pebble Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20901 Pebble Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20901 Pebble Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20901 Pebble Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
