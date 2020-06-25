Amenities

20901 Pebble Lane Available 07/01/19 Complete Remodel - 5 Bed Raised Ranch - Newly remodeled 5 Bed Raised Ranch, this home is amazing, complete with a Doggie Shower. Kitchen was taken down to the studs and built from scratch with new white all hardwood cabinets, granite counter tops and brand new appliances. Any chef will feel at home in this spacious kitchen. All living space is on the main floor along with all 5 bedrooms. Master bedroom has walk in closet, Large shower with ceiling rain shower head. New Kitchen, New Hardwood Floors, New Master Bathroom, New Laundry room, New Paint throughout. Lots of premium details in this home and very nicely finished. Full 3 Car Garage and Full Size unfinished basement with Walk out to backyard. First Time Rental in a Private neighborhood.



Google Fiber or Time Warner Cable



No Cats Allowed



