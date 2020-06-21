12119 W 101st Street

Amenities
{12119} Spacious Home in Fantastic Location + Great Hwy Access + AVAILABLE NOW - Very clean, well-cared-for home in Oak Park. So much space inside and out!
Great Room features vaulted ceiling and charming, decorative brick fireplace. Main level Formal living room and dining room. Silestone counters in kitchen. Home includes all kitchen appliances!
All bedrooms upstairs! Master bedroom with en suite bath. Two additional bedrooms share hall bathroom.
Host a party on the deck - plenty of built-in seating and space to bbq or relax.
Bonus room in the basement - perfect for rec room, office or workout room.
Amazing location - easy highway access to 69, I35, i435, k10, k7.
LIV 15X11
DIN 11X9
KIT 11X10
FAM 18X11
MBR 14X11
BR2 10X10
BR3 11X10
REC 22X13
Shawnee Mission South High School
