Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

12119 W 101st Street

12119 West 101st Street · (913) 266-5608
Location

12119 West 101st Street, Lenexa, KS 66215
Oak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12119 W 101st Street · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
{12119} Spacious Home in Fantastic Location + Great Hwy Access + AVAILABLE NOW - Very clean, well-cared-for home in Oak Park. So much space inside and out!

Great Room features vaulted ceiling and charming, decorative brick fireplace. Main level Formal living room and dining room. Silestone counters in kitchen. Home includes all kitchen appliances!

All bedrooms upstairs! Master bedroom with en suite bath. Two additional bedrooms share hall bathroom.

Host a party on the deck - plenty of built-in seating and space to bbq or relax.

Bonus room in the basement - perfect for rec room, office or workout room.

Amazing location - easy highway access to 69, I35, i435, k10, k7.

LIV 15X11
DIN 11X9
KIT 11X10
FAM 18X11
MBR 14X11
BR2 10X10
BR3 11X10
REC 22X13

Shawnee Mission South High School

(RLNE2347584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12119 W 101st Street have any available units?
12119 W 101st Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12119 W 101st Street have?
Some of 12119 W 101st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12119 W 101st Street currently offering any rent specials?
12119 W 101st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12119 W 101st Street pet-friendly?
No, 12119 W 101st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lenexa.
Does 12119 W 101st Street offer parking?
No, 12119 W 101st Street does not offer parking.
Does 12119 W 101st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12119 W 101st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12119 W 101st Street have a pool?
No, 12119 W 101st Street does not have a pool.
Does 12119 W 101st Street have accessible units?
No, 12119 W 101st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12119 W 101st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12119 W 101st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12119 W 101st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12119 W 101st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
