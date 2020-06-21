12119 W 101st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym bbq/grill

{12119} Spacious Home in Fantastic Location + Great Hwy Access + AVAILABLE NOW - Very clean, well-cared-for home in Oak Park. So much space inside and out!



Great Room features vaulted ceiling and charming, decorative brick fireplace. Main level Formal living room and dining room. Silestone counters in kitchen. Home includes all kitchen appliances!



All bedrooms upstairs! Master bedroom with en suite bath. Two additional bedrooms share hall bathroom.



Host a party on the deck - plenty of built-in seating and space to bbq or relax.



Bonus room in the basement - perfect for rec room, office or workout room.



Amazing location - easy highway access to 69, I35, i435, k10, k7.



LIV 15X11

DIN 11X9

KIT 11X10

FAM 18X11

MBR 14X11

BR2 10X10

BR3 11X10

REC 22X13



Shawnee Mission South High School



(RLNE2347584)