All apartments in Leavenworth
2304 South 19th Terrace
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:41 AM
1 of 1
2304 South 19th Terrace
2304 S 19th Ter
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2304 S 19th Ter, Leavenworth, KS 66048
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large split entry on huge corner lot. Updated kitchen. Formal dining. Master suite includes a sitting area and 3 closets. Fenced in lot
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2304 South 19th Terrace have any available units?
2304 South 19th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leavenworth, KS
.
Is 2304 South 19th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2304 South 19th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 South 19th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2304 South 19th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leavenworth
.
Does 2304 South 19th Terrace offer parking?
No, 2304 South 19th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2304 South 19th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 South 19th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 South 19th Terrace have a pool?
No, 2304 South 19th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2304 South 19th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2304 South 19th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 South 19th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 South 19th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 South 19th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 South 19th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
