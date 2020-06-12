/
3 bedroom apartments
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leavenworth, KS
Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
978 sqft
Pin Oaks is a family community that offers one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes. We are located just 7 minutes from Fort Leavenworth and 5 minutes from the University of St. Mary.
902 North 12th Street
902 North 12th Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
768 sqft
w/d hookups, large living area, 2 full baths, walk in closet master bedroom in basement, half wrap around deck, off street parking and a shed. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
820 Village Street
820 Village Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1625 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
712 S 21st Street
712 21st Street, Leavenworth, KS
712 - Property Id: 87354 Come check out this spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 2 unconventional bedrooms down stairs. Finished basement. Big fenced in yard. Detached garage. Fresh paint inside and out. Lots of new flooring.
68 Logan Street
68 Logan Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1258 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Leavenworth Ranch Home - Come check out this remodeled and updated 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths.
302 North 18th Street
302 North 18th Street, Leavenworth, KS
This home features 4bedrooms, 2 bath; Single car garage, with a basement. This home has washer/dryer hookups, central, fenced in yard and a deck. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1013 Jackson Street
1013 Jackson Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1138 Ironmoulders Street
1138 Iron Moulders Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1482 sqft
Great True ranch, three bedrooms and two full baths, large living room, with family room in basement. Sun filled breakfast room with open kitchen. All seasons room just off the kitchen with entrance to backyard and HUGE detached garage. 18 ft.
1915 Osage Street
1915 Osage Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1066 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in Leavenworth is just perfect for you! Enjoy the open lay out and natural light throughout.
813 Ida St
813 Ida Street, Lansing, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1624 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home that just finished rehab! It is brand new inside! The kitchen features brand new custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
I-435 West Kansas City
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
15103 NW Brink Meyer Rd
15103 Northwest Brink-Myer Road, Parkville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1320 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville with First Month Free - The address listed is to get you to the development. The actual address does not show up correctly, it is 6844 Susann St Parkville, MO 64152. Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.
15101 NW Brink Meyer Rd
15101 NW Brink Meyer Rd, Parkville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1550 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Car Townhome in Parkville with First Month Free - The address listed is to get you to the development. The actual address does not show up correctly, it is 6840 Susann St Parkville, MO 64152.
13715 Chinkapin Circle
13715 Chinkapin Circle, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath Oak Valley Townhouse - 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in the Oak Valley subdivision. This town house features an open concept kitchen/living room with, granite counter tops in the Kitchen.
15484 NW 124th
15484 NW 124th St, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Three bedroom, two bath townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision.
12309 Fox Creek Dr
12309 Fox Creek Dr, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Three bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Fox Creek, nice upgrades, stainless appliances, washer/dryer furnished, ceramic tile, ceiling fans, fireplace, single garage with remote, swimming pool
501 Arehart Ln
501 Arehart Lane, Platte City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1008 sqft
This house is brand new from top to bottom! There is a new kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite countertops! All new flooring and designer paint colors! This house features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths on the main level.
3032 North 156th Street - 1
3032 N 156th St, Basehor, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
NEXT UNITS AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Our first units leased before we were finished, but don't worry, we're building more. Brand new townhomes in Basehor, KS. Right across the street from Basehor Elementary School.
