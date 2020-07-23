/
/
platte county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
134 Apartments for rent in Platte County, MO📍
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Platte Ridge
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$770
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse and dog park. Resident enjoy units with patio or balcony, bathtub and fireplace. Great location for commuters, just off of I-29.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
36 Units Available
Prairie Point-Wildberry
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$837
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1305 sqft
Resort-style apartment community with direct trail access to Amity Woods Nature Park. Apartments boast private entrances and oversized patios or balconies. Various on-site amenities, including an aerobics studio, saltwater lagoon and regular social events.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
103 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,022
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
36 Units Available
Riss Lake Meadows
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,005
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1184 sqft
Residents can relax in the clubhouse or courtyard of this pet-friendly community. Riss Lake is a short drive up Route 45. Garage parking available and select units have spacious balconies.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
The Coves
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$763
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
19 Units Available
Breen Hills
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$726
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
18 Units Available
Coves North
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$765
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
13 Units Available
Coves North
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,076
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1446 sqft
Route 152 provides easy access to Zona Rosa shopping and the Shoppes at Barry Plaza. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$944
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$811
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,161
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
5 Units Available
Coves North
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$820
2 Bedrooms
$960
One- and two-bedroom apartments located 11 minutes from Kansas City International Airport. Homes feature fireplaces, central air conditioning and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with a clubhouse and picnic area, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
11 Units Available
The Coves
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$645
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$724
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
1025 sqft
Conveniently located apartments featuring a walkout patio, open floor plans, and a breakfast bar in select units. Short-term leases available. Enjoy the pool, fitness center, and playground. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
9 Units Available
Platte Brook North
The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1069 sqft
Let nature surround you at this stunning, unique community. Modern amenities include pool, volleyball court, dog park, gym and cozy clubhouse. Internet and appliances included along with a private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 21 at 02:08 PM
6 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 03:14 PM
4 Units Available
Barry Harbour
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1590 sqft
Community has pool, spacious dog park, volleyball court and easy access to 169, I-29 and I-35. Relax on your private patio or balcony and enjoy living in one of the area's best school districts.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,029
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1316 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Line Creek - Northern Heights
5709 North Harden Avenue
5709 North Harden Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Platte Brook North
3901 Northwest 74th Street
3901 Northwest 74th Street, Kansas City, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,345
2126 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2525-2527 Bent Oak Court
2525 Bent Oak Ct, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
13642 Oak Valley Drive
13642 Oak Valley Drive, Platte County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1364 sqft
This stunning 2 Story Town home has all the bells and whistles inside as well as neighborhood amenities! Very open floor plan and so functional! Living room has a gas fireplace, LVT flooring, and custom cut out for your TV.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
6637 Northwest Hidden Valley Road
6637 Northwest Hidden Valley Road, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Coves North
8508 North Mattox Road
8508 North Mattox Road, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$872
720 sqft
Our newly renovated apartments feature completely new cabinets, countertops, flooring, and light fixtures as well as brand new washers and dryers included.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Platte Ridge
6933 NW 78th Ter
6933 Northwest 78th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1896 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Park Hill Schools - Property Id: 310597 Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Very nice space and layout. Amazing back yard. Park Hill School District. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
8714 NW 82nd Terrace B
8714 Northwest 82nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
Park Hill Schools! - Property Id: 320040 Close to the highway and easy access to all shopping! Located in the Park Hill School District, this home offers a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, with a garage. Washer and dryer hookups. Newer laminate flooring.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Platte County area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Avila University, Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, and University of Missouri-Kansas City. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Lawrence, and Kansas City have apartments for rent.
