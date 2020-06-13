Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Leavenworth, KS with garage

Leavenworth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2316 S 17th Terrace
2316 South 17th Street Terrace, Leavenworth, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
4 Bed, 2 Bath House - Fenced Backyard! - Four bedroom, 2 bathroom house on quiet, neighborhood street! Living room, dining room and large kitchen. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Separate storage room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1434 9th Ave
1434 9th Avenue, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1660 sqft
Historic 3 bed 2 bath home with 1660 sqft. - Property Id: 132307 This historic, Leavenworth home has been updated with new flooring, plumbing, fixtures, and more. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1660 sqft. of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
712 S 21st Street
712 21st Street, Leavenworth, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
1395 sqft
712 - Property Id: 87354 Come check out this spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 2 unconventional bedrooms down stairs. Finished basement. Big fenced in yard. Detached garage. Fresh paint inside and out. Lots of new flooring.

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
302 North 18th Street
302 North 18th Street, Leavenworth, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1645 sqft
This home features 4bedrooms, 2 bath; Single car garage, with a basement. This home has washer/dryer hookups, central, fenced in yard and a deck. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
1138 Ironmoulders Street
1138 Iron Moulders Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1482 sqft
Great True ranch, three bedrooms and two full baths, large living room, with family room in basement. Sun filled breakfast room with open kitchen. All seasons room just off the kitchen with entrance to backyard and HUGE detached garage. 18 ft.

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1915 Osage Street
1915 Osage Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1066 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in Leavenworth is just perfect for you! Enjoy the open lay out and natural light throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Leavenworth

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
813 Ida St
813 Ida Street, Lansing, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1624 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home that just finished rehab! It is brand new inside! The kitchen features brand new custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
Results within 10 miles of Leavenworth
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
I-435 West Kansas City
47 Units Available
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,081
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 02:57pm
4 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15446 NW 124th St
15446 Northwest 124th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1415 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Fox Creek Townhouse - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision. It features a kitchen with granite counter tops, a tiled back splash,stainless steel appliances, and a tiled floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12309 Fox Creek Dr
12309 Fox Creek Dr, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Three bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Fox Creek, nice upgrades, stainless appliances, washer/dryer furnished, ceramic tile, ceiling fans, fireplace, single garage with remote, swimming pool

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1813 1st St
1813 1st St, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Affordable Platte City Duplex-Available in JUNE!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1709055?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
15380 NW 137th St.
15380 Northwest 137th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1890 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Platte City - Three bedroom two and a half bath house in family friendly neighborhood of Oak Creek in Platte City. Fenced yard, deck, finished basement, two car garage, fireplace and eat-in kitchen. Close to Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2115 Catie Lane
2115 Catie Ln, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 252474 Great 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome, with garage parking. Great space, and location. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252474 Property Id 252474 (RLNE5830323)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15101 NW Brink Meyer Rd
15101 NW Brink Meyer Rd, Parkville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1550 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Car Townhome in Parkville with First Month Free - The address listed is to get you to the development. The actual address does not show up correctly, it is 6840 Susann St Parkville, MO 64152.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15103 NW Brink Meyer Rd
15103 Northwest Brink-Myer Road, Parkville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1320 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville with First Month Free - The address listed is to get you to the development. The actual address does not show up correctly, it is 6844 Susann St Parkville, MO 64152. Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
3032 North 156th Street - 1
3032 N 156th St, Basehor, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
NEXT UNITS AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Our first units leased before we were finished, but don't worry, we're building more. Brand new townhomes in Basehor, KS. Right across the street from Basehor Elementary School.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Leavenworth, KS

Leavenworth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

