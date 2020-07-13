/
pet friendly apartments
19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Leavenworth, KS
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
11 Units Available
Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
$599
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
978 sqft
Pin Oaks is a family community that offers one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes. We are located just 7 minutes from Fort Leavenworth and 5 minutes from the University of St. Mary.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
814 N 9th St
814 North 9th Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
907 sqft
Charming One Bedroom Cottage For Rent - One-Bedroom Cottage with hardwood floors, spacious living with french doors that open to the formal dining room. Sun porch with washer and dryer hookups just off large eat-in kitchen. One dog, upon approval.
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
302 North 18th Street
302 North 18th Street, Leavenworth, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1645 sqft
This home features 4bedrooms, 2 bath; Single car garage, with a basement. This home has washer/dryer hookups, central, fenced in yard and a deck. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
1013 Jackson Street
1013 Jackson Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
1138 Ironmoulders Street
1138 Iron Moulders Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1482 sqft
Great True ranch, three bedrooms and two full baths, large living room, with family room in basement. Sun filled breakfast room with open kitchen. All seasons room just off the kitchen with entrance to backyard and HUGE detached garage. 18 ft.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1915 Osage Street
1915 Osage Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1066 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in Leavenworth is just perfect for you! Enjoy the open lay out and natural light throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1107 N. 13th Street
1107 North 13th Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Nice 2 Bed, 1 Bath House - This two bedroom, one bath house has a nice living room, dining, kitchen and laundry room. Limit of one pet under 25 pounds with approval. No Smoking. Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913.705.0201.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
813 Ida St
813 Ida Street, Lansing, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1624 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home that just finished rehab! It is brand new inside! The kitchen features brand new custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
321 Fairlane Street
321 Fairlane Street, Lansing, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Nice 4bedrooms, 3full baths, 2car garage single family house in Lansing KS. Finished basement, fenced yard, Deck/Patio and washer/dryer hookups. Move in Ready This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
35 Units Available
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
1 Bedroom
$959
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1016 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,181
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Last updated July 10 at 02:46pm
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
15 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,064
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1311 sqft
Gorgeous, modern apartments with granite kitchen counters, new carpet, updated tile in living room and bath. Google Fiber internet. Spacious living areas and bedrooms. Fully equipped modern gym in building. In-unit laundry for convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
I-435 West Kansas City
10624 Clubhouse Drive
10624 Clubhouse Drive, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1464 sqft
This property is across the street from Piper High School with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a one car garage, washer/ dryer hookups, and unfinished basement, a fenced in yard and a deck.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
13642 Oak Valley Drive
13642 Oak Valley Drive, Platte County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1364 sqft
This stunning 2 Story Town home has all the bells and whistles inside as well as neighborhood amenities! Very open floor plan and so functional! Living room has a gas fireplace, LVT flooring, and custom cut out for your TV.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13725 Post Oak Lane
13725 13727 Post Oak Ln, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1418 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 BathTownhouse in Oak Valley - Three bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse in the award winning Platte County School District. Great neighborhood. Pool, exercise facilities, walking trails, and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13704 Post Oak Lane
13704 Post Oak Ln, Platte County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1292 sqft
Two bedroom townhouse in Oak Valley - Two bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse with nice upgrades, granite, ceramic tile, fireplace, ceiling fans, walk out patio, large closets, garage with remote. Community pool, maintenance free outside.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15524 NW 124th
15524 Northwest 124th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2527 Bent Oak Ct
2527 Bent Oak Ct, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Platte City Duplex-Available SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.
