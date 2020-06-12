/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leavenworth, KS
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
810 sqft
Pin Oaks is a family community that offers one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes. We are located just 7 minutes from Fort Leavenworth and 5 minutes from the University of St. Mary.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
700 Spruce St 2
700 Spruce Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 Spruce St Apt 2 - Property Id: 289772 Across from Union Park near historic downtown Leavenworth. Two bedrooms one bath. 5 min to FT Leavenworth. Looking for long term tenant. Brand new appliances. Downstairs apartment, no steps. No pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Osage
820 Osage Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
820 Osage Available 06/22/20 Remodeled House for Rent!! - This updated home was built in 1888. Washer and Dryer included! Located minutes from Historic Downtown Leavenworth and front gate of Fort Leavenworth. No pets and No smoking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
610 N Broadway
610 North Broadway Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1381 sqft
Charming Historic Brick Home - Schedule Now!! - Historic brick home less than 5 minutes away from downtown Leavenworth or the front gate of Fort Leavenworth.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1429 Cherokee
1429 Cherokee St, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1060 sqft
1429 Cherokee Available 06/15/20 2 Bed House - Two bedroom house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. With an open living room, dining area and custom kitchen along with two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. Off street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
502 Kiowa St
502 Kiowa Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$650
714 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath House - Fenced Yard - Charming 2 Bed, 1 Bath house updated interior finishes include paint, carpet, vinyl, cabinets, light fixtures, appliances and more! Fewer than 5 minutes to Fort Leavenworth. Fenced-in yard. Off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
923 5th Avenue
923 5th Ave, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
This is a very unique home that is all stone! It has been completely remodeled with all new kitchen with new appliances, and new bath! Granite countertops, beautifully redone hardwoods, tiled wet areas, washer and dryer hook ups on the first
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
Stove Lofts 420 S Esplanade St Unit F202
420 South Esplanade Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
F202 Stove Lofts luxury apartment community is located in the Leavenworth downtown area. Enjoy fitness, relaxation, great views, and only a few minutes walk from downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
Stove Lofts 401 S 2nd St Unit B101
401 South 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
830 sqft
B101 Stove Lofts luxury apartment community is located in the Leavenworth downtown area. Enjoy fitness, relaxation, great views, and only a few minutes walk from downtown.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
726 Shawnee St B
726 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Carriage work loft - Property Id: 117092 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117092 Property Id 117092 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5624620)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
728 Shawnee St 1/2
728 Shawnee St, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Unit 1/2 Available 06/15/20 728 1/2 Shawnee St. - Property Id: 237020 Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237020 Property Id 237020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5624613)
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1100 N 2nd St Unit 214
1100 North 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
820 sqft
The Station Lofts in the newest historic luxury loft community in Leavenworth, KS. The Station is the true definition of luxury living.
Results within 10 miles of Leavenworth
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
I-435 West Kansas City
48 Units Available
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1115 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Last updated June 12 at 02:57pm
$
4 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2115 Catie Lane
2115 Catie Ln, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 252474 Great 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome, with garage parking. Great space, and location. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252474 Property Id 252474 (RLNE5830323)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1813 1st St
1813 1st St, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Affordable Platte City Duplex-Available in JUNE!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1709055?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15390 NW 124th Terr.
15390 NW 124th Ter, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1320 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa in Platte City - GORGEOUS VILLA OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERS, WONDERFUL FIXTURES, EAT IN KITCHEN, TILE IN BATHROOMS, TWO SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS.
