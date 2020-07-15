AL
13 Apartments for rent in Leavenworth, KS with balconies

12 Units Available
Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
$599
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
978 sqft
Pin Oaks is a family community that offers one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes. We are located just 7 minutes from Fort Leavenworth and 5 minutes from the University of St. Mary.

1 Unit Available
3919 Dixie Drive
3919 Dixie Drive, Leavenworth, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
5 Bed, 3 Bath House - This 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom house offers hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, a large yard with a deck, privacy fence and more. Large kitchen with pantry. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Finished basement and two-car garage.

1 Unit Available
302 North 18th Street
302 North 18th Street, Leavenworth, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1645 sqft
This home features 4bedrooms, 2 bath; Single car garage, with a basement. This home has washer/dryer hookups, central, fenced in yard and a deck. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
813 Ida St
813 Ida Street, Lansing, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1624 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home that just finished rehab! It is brand new inside! The kitchen features brand new custom cabinetry and granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
321 Fairlane Street
321 Fairlane Street, Lansing, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Nice 4bedrooms, 3full baths, 2car garage single family house in Lansing KS. Finished basement, fenced yard, Deck/Patio and washer/dryer hookups. Move in Ready This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
37 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,201
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
8 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.
$
35 Units Available
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
1 Bedroom
$959
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1016 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.
17 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,064
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1311 sqft
Gorgeous, modern apartments with granite kitchen counters, new carpet, updated tile in living room and bath. Google Fiber internet. Spacious living areas and bedrooms. Fully equipped modern gym in building. In-unit laundry for convenience.

1 Unit Available
13704 Post Oak Lane
13704 Post Oak Ln, Platte County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1292 sqft
Two bedroom townhouse in Oak Valley - Two bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse with nice upgrades, granite, ceramic tile, fireplace, ceiling fans, walk out patio, large closets, garage with remote. Community pool, maintenance free outside.

1 Unit Available
I-435 West Kansas City
10624 Clubhouse Drive
10624 Clubhouse Drive, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1464 sqft
This property is across the street from Piper High School with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a one car garage, washer/ dryer hookups, and unfinished basement, a fenced in yard and a deck.

1 Unit Available
13642 Oak Valley Drive
13642 Oak Valley Drive, Platte County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1364 sqft
This stunning 2 Story Town home has all the bells and whistles inside as well as neighborhood amenities! Very open floor plan and so functional! Living room has a gas fireplace, LVT flooring, and custom cut out for your TV.

1 Unit Available
I-435 West Kansas City
10641 Donahoo Road
10641 Donahoo Road, Kansas City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2256 sqft
This is a great property; Single Family house with 4 Bedroom 3bath; 2car garage, deck fireplace, w/d hook-ups on Propane. Property comes with 9.5 acres great for horses, livestock, etc.
Situated on the west bank of the Missouri River in northeast Kansas is the fine city of Leavenworth. The first incorporated city in the Sunflower State, Leavenworth is just outside of Kansas City, offering residents a quaint lifestyle with access to city happenings. As the former living locale for Buffalo Bill, you can probably imagine that this place has a good amount of history to it. Better yet, it’s got a fantastic downtown on the riverfront and some of the most inexpensive rent in the Wild West. So, if you’re searching for an apartment rental in Leavenworth, look no further. You’re just a few clicks away from becoming a Leavenworth local. See more

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Leavenworth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

