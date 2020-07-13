Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Leavenworth, KS with parking

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
11 Units Available
Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
$599
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
978 sqft
Pin Oaks is a family community that offers one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes. We are located just 7 minutes from Fort Leavenworth and 5 minutes from the University of St. Mary.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3919 Dixie Drive
3919 Dixie Drive, Leavenworth, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
5 Bed, 3 Bath House - This 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom house offers hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, a large yard with a deck, privacy fence and more. Large kitchen with pantry. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Finished basement and two-car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
705 S. Broadway
705 South Broadway Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2474 sqft
Modern Victorian Home in Historic Neighborhood - Historic home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 3 Decorative Fireplaces, Pocket Doors, Hardwood Floors on main level. The master retreat has bay window and sitting room.

1 of 5

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
302 North 18th Street
302 North 18th Street, Leavenworth, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1645 sqft
This home features 4bedrooms, 2 bath; Single car garage, with a basement. This home has washer/dryer hookups, central, fenced in yard and a deck. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 8

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
1138 Ironmoulders Street
1138 Iron Moulders Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1482 sqft
Great True ranch, three bedrooms and two full baths, large living room, with family room in basement. Sun filled breakfast room with open kitchen. All seasons room just off the kitchen with entrance to backyard and HUGE detached garage. 18 ft.

1 of 9

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1915 Osage Street
1915 Osage Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1066 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in Leavenworth is just perfect for you! Enjoy the open lay out and natural light throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1100 N 2nd St Unit 214
1100 North 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
820 sqft
The Station Lofts in the newest historic luxury loft community in Leavenworth, KS. The Station is the true definition of luxury living.
1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
813 Ida St
813 Ida Street, Lansing, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1624 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home that just finished rehab! It is brand new inside! The kitchen features brand new custom cabinetry and granite countertops.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
321 Fairlane Street
321 Fairlane Street, Lansing, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Nice 4bedrooms, 3full baths, 2car garage single family house in Lansing KS. Finished basement, fenced yard, Deck/Patio and washer/dryer hookups. Move in Ready This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
39 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,181
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 02:46pm
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
15 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,064
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1311 sqft
Gorgeous, modern apartments with granite kitchen counters, new carpet, updated tile in living room and bath. Google Fiber internet. Spacious living areas and bedrooms. Fully equipped modern gym in building. In-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
35 Units Available
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
1 Bedroom
$959
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1016 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
I-435 West Kansas City
10624 Clubhouse Drive
10624 Clubhouse Drive, Kansas City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1464 sqft
This property is across the street from Piper High School with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a one car garage, washer/ dryer hookups, and unfinished basement, a fenced in yard and a deck.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13704 Post Oak Lane
13704 Post Oak Ln, Platte County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1292 sqft
Two bedroom townhouse in Oak Valley - Two bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse with nice upgrades, granite, ceramic tile, fireplace, ceiling fans, walk out patio, large closets, garage with remote. Community pool, maintenance free outside.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15524 NW 124th
15524 Northwest 124th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12309 Fox Creek Dr
12309 Fox Creek Dr, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Three bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Fox Creek, nice upgrades, stainless appliances, washer/dryer furnished, ceramic tile, ceiling fans, fireplace, single garage with remote, swimming pool

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
I-435 West Kansas City
10641 Donahoo Road
10641 Donahoo Road, Kansas City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2256 sqft
This is a great property; Single Family house with 4 Bedroom 3bath; 2car garage, deck fireplace, w/d hook-ups on Propane. Property comes with 9.5 acres great for horses, livestock, etc.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
3032 North 156th Street - 1
3032 N 156th St, Basehor, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
NEXT UNITS AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Our first units leased before we were finished, but don't worry, we're building more. Brand new townhomes in Basehor, KS. Right across the street from Basehor Elementary School.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2527 Bent Oak Ct
2527 Bent Oak Ct, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Platte City Duplex-Available SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.
City Guide for Leavenworth, KS

Situated on the west bank of the Missouri River in northeast Kansas is the fine city of Leavenworth. The first incorporated city in the Sunflower State, Leavenworth is just outside of Kansas City, offering residents a quaint lifestyle with access to city happenings. As the former living locale for Buffalo Bill, you can probably imagine that this place has a good amount of history to it. Better yet, it’s got a fantastic downtown on the riverfront and some of the most inexpensive rent in the Wild West. So, if you’re searching for an apartment rental in Leavenworth, look no further. You’re just a few clicks away from becoming a Leavenworth local. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Leavenworth, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Leavenworth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Leavenworth Apartments with Parking
