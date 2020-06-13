Apartment List
19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Leavenworth, KS

7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
$605
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$750
978 sqft
Pin Oaks is a family community that offers one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes. We are located just 7 minutes from Fort Leavenworth and 5 minutes from the University of St. Mary.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2316 S 17th Terrace
2316 South 17th Street Terrace, Leavenworth, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
4 Bed, 2 Bath House - Fenced Backyard! - Four bedroom, 2 bathroom house on quiet, neighborhood street! Living room, dining room and large kitchen. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Separate storage room.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1068 Central St
1068 Central Avenue, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
Available 06/15/20 Cute bungalow with fenced yard - Property Id: 300675 Beautiful home with two bedrooms on main level as well as a large finished attic space great for use as 3rd bedroom.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
712 S 21st Street
712 21st Street, Leavenworth, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
1395 sqft
712 - Property Id: 87354 Come check out this spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 2 unconventional bedrooms down stairs. Finished basement. Big fenced in yard. Detached garage. Fresh paint inside and out. Lots of new flooring.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
820 Village Street
820 Village Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1625 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
923 5th Avenue
923 5th Ave, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
This is a very unique home that is all stone! It has been completely remodeled with all new kitchen with new appliances, and new bath! Granite countertops, beautifully redone hardwoods, tiled wet areas, washer and dryer hook ups on the first

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
302 North 18th Street
302 North 18th Street, Leavenworth, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1645 sqft
This home features 4bedrooms, 2 bath; Single car garage, with a basement. This home has washer/dryer hookups, central, fenced in yard and a deck. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1013 Jackson Street
1013 Jackson Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1138 Ironmoulders Street
1138 Iron Moulders Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1482 sqft
Great True ranch, three bedrooms and two full baths, large living room, with family room in basement. Sun filled breakfast room with open kitchen. All seasons room just off the kitchen with entrance to backyard and HUGE detached garage. 18 ft.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1915 Osage Street
1915 Osage Street, Leavenworth, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1066 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in Leavenworth is just perfect for you! Enjoy the open lay out and natural light throughout.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
813 Ida St
813 Ida Street, Lansing, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1624 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home that just finished rehab! It is brand new inside! The kitchen features brand new custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
47 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
47 Units Available
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,081
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15536 NW 124th
15536 NW 124th St, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1418 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent in Fox Creek.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15446 NW 124th St
15446 Northwest 124th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1415 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Fox Creek Townhouse - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision. It features a kitchen with granite counter tops, a tiled back splash,stainless steel appliances, and a tiled floor.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1813 1st St
1813 1st St, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Affordable Platte City Duplex-Available in JUNE!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1709055?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15380 NW 137th St.
15380 Northwest 137th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1890 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Platte City - Three bedroom two and a half bath house in family friendly neighborhood of Oak Creek in Platte City. Fenced yard, deck, finished basement, two car garage, fireplace and eat-in kitchen. Close to Ft.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2115 Catie Lane
2115 Catie Ln, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 252474 Great 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath townhome, with garage parking. Great space, and location. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252474 Property Id 252474 (RLNE5830323)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
13642 Oak Valley Drive
13642 Oak Valley Drive, Platte County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1364 sqft
This stunning 2 Story Town home has all the bells and whistles inside as well as neighborhood amenities! Very open floor plan and so functional! Living room has a gas fireplace, LVT flooring, and custom cut out for your TV.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Leavenworth, KS

Finding an apartment in Leavenworth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

