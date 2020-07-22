Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:21 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Leavenworth, KS with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Leavenworth offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
820 Osage
820 Osage Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
Remodeled House for Rent!! - Two-Bedroom, 1 Bath house. Washer and Dryer included! Located minutes from Historic Downtown Leavenworth and front gate of Fort Leavenworth. No pets and No smoking.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
726 Shawnee St B
726 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Carriage work loft - Property Id: 117092 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117092 Property Id 117092 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5624620)

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
728 Shawnee St 1/2
728 Shawnee St, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Unit 1/2 Available 06/15/20 728 1/2 Shawnee St. - Property Id: 237020 Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237020 Property Id 237020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5624613)

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
1 Unit Available
1100 N 2nd St Unit 214
1100 North 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
820 sqft
The Station Lofts in the newest historic luxury loft community in Leavenworth, KS. The Station is the true definition of luxury living.
Results within 10 miles of Leavenworth
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
17 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,064
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1311 sqft
Gorgeous, modern apartments with granite kitchen counters, new carpet, updated tile in living room and bath. Google Fiber internet. Spacious living areas and bedrooms. Fully equipped modern gym in building. In-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
41 Units Available
I-435 West Kansas City
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,206
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1385 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, garden style bathtubs, and quality finishes throughout. Elegant clubhouse, stunning pool and spa, and media room with surround sound. Located with prime access to I-435.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 AM
$
35 Units Available
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
1 Bedroom
$979
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1016 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 02:08 PM
6 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
15524 NW 124th
15524 Northwest 124th Street, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1287 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in the Fox Creek Subdivision.
City Guide for Leavenworth, KS

Situated on the west bank of the Missouri River in northeast Kansas is the fine city of Leavenworth. The first incorporated city in the Sunflower State, Leavenworth is just outside of Kansas City, offering residents a quaint lifestyle with access to city happenings. As the former living locale for Buffalo Bill, you can probably imagine that this place has a good amount of history to it. Better yet, it’s got a fantastic downtown on the riverfront and some of the most inexpensive rent in the Wild West. So, if you’re searching for an apartment rental in Leavenworth, look no further. You’re just a few clicks away from becoming a Leavenworth local. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Leavenworth, KS

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Leavenworth offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Leavenworth. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Leavenworth can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

