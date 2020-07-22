9 Apartments for rent in Leavenworth, KS with washer-dryers
Situated on the west bank of the Missouri River in northeast Kansas is the fine city of Leavenworth. The first incorporated city in the Sunflower State, Leavenworth is just outside of Kansas City, offering residents a quaint lifestyle with access to city happenings. As the former living locale for Buffalo Bill, you can probably imagine that this place has a good amount of history to it. Better yet, it’s got a fantastic downtown on the riverfront and some of the most inexpensive rent in the Wild West. So, if you’re searching for an apartment rental in Leavenworth, look no further. You’re just a few clicks away from becoming a Leavenworth local. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Leavenworth offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Leavenworth. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Leavenworth can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.