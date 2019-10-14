All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:49 PM

4407 Booth Street

4407 Booth Street · No Longer Available
Location

4407 Booth Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

w/d hookup
google fiber
parking
air conditioning
carpet
This is a two bedroom 2 bath in a super location. It is walking distance to KU Med and just a few minutes from the plaza, westport and downtown. There is plenty of off street parking in the long driveway. Washer and dryer hookups are in the kitchen. It has central air and heat. Floors are carpeted. The living room is good sized, while the bedrooms are modest (9.5x10) and (14.5x7) in size. One other quirk of this house. There are two ways to get to the ground floor bedroom, from the outside or through the ground floor bathroom. There is a door to the attic for easy storage. There is not basement. Google fiber is hooked up to the house.

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $750, Available 4/1/19
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4407 Booth Street have any available units?
4407 Booth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4407 Booth Street have?
Some of 4407 Booth Street's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 Booth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4407 Booth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 Booth Street pet-friendly?
No, 4407 Booth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4407 Booth Street offer parking?
Yes, 4407 Booth Street offers parking.
Does 4407 Booth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 Booth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 Booth Street have a pool?
No, 4407 Booth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4407 Booth Street have accessible units?
No, 4407 Booth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 Booth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4407 Booth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

