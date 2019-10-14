4407 Booth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking google fiber

This is a two bedroom 2 bath in a super location. It is walking distance to KU Med and just a few minutes from the plaza, westport and downtown. There is plenty of off street parking in the long driveway. Washer and dryer hookups are in the kitchen. It has central air and heat. Floors are carpeted. The living room is good sized, while the bedrooms are modest (9.5x10) and (14.5x7) in size. One other quirk of this house. There are two ways to get to the ground floor bedroom, from the outside or through the ground floor bathroom. There is a door to the attic for easy storage. There is not basement. Google fiber is hooked up to the house.



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $750, Available 4/1/19

