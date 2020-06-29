4307 Booth

Amenities

Beautiful remodeled home near KU Med - Within walking distance to KU Medical Center, this remodeled home with original charm has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, & original hardwoods throughout. Large living room with original built-ins. A dining room that leads into the newly updated kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, gas range, and freshly painted cabinets. The walk out basement has washer and dryer hook ups and 2 bonus rooms that can be used as office space or non-conforming bedrooms. The fully fenced backyard features a deck off of the kitchen and access to the detached 1 car garage. Pets welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and a addition $25 per pet per month. Home is available March 1st. Rent is $1350/month and security deposit is $1350.Sorry we do not accept section 8.



