2945 Eaton Street

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f7d300038 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. Check out these awesome apartments near KU Med! Just a short drive to Kansas City hotspots in Westport, 39th Street and midtown, these awesome apartments are in the best location! Don?t wait! These apartments go fast! Contact the leasing agent today to schedule your showing!