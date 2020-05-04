All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2821 S 22nd Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
2821 S 22nd Ter
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:35 PM

2821 S 22nd Ter

2821 South 22nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2821 South 22nd Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66106
Argentine

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
Amazing 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home fully furnished with an outdoor hot tub and fire pit. There is a washer/dryer included. The home has a 1 car garage and 2 carports. One carport is large enough to fit an rv or boat. The home is move in ready. You just need to bring your clothes and sheets to move right in. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinets for extra storage. Pets welcome. Deposit is equal to a months rent. Application is $45 per adult. Your monthly household income must be 3 x monthly rent and have a good rental history. Contact Michael from Renters Warehouse to schedule a showing through Showmojo or send me a text at 847-331-6304.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 S 22nd Ter have any available units?
2821 S 22nd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 S 22nd Ter have?
Some of 2821 S 22nd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 S 22nd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2821 S 22nd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 S 22nd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 S 22nd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 2821 S 22nd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2821 S 22nd Ter offers parking.
Does 2821 S 22nd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2821 S 22nd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 S 22nd Ter have a pool?
No, 2821 S 22nd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2821 S 22nd Ter have accessible units?
No, 2821 S 22nd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 S 22nd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 S 22nd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City