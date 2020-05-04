2821 S 22nd Ter

Amenities

Amazing 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home fully furnished with an outdoor hot tub and fire pit. There is a washer/dryer included. The home has a 1 car garage and 2 carports. One carport is large enough to fit an rv or boat. The home is move in ready. You just need to bring your clothes and sheets to move right in. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinets for extra storage. Pets welcome. Deposit is equal to a months rent. Application is $45 per adult. Your monthly household income must be 3 x monthly rent and have a good rental history. Contact Michael from Renters Warehouse to schedule a showing through Showmojo or send me a text at 847-331-6304.