1524 N 36th St
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

1524 N 36th St

1524 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1524 North 36th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102
Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just finished rehab on the beautiful home! Brand new kitchen with dark wood cabinets and granite countertops! Flooring features easy to care for vinyl in kitchen and new carpet throughout living spaces.

Charming front porch and large yard offer plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors.

Great location near 38th & State Ave!

Pets are welcome with applicable fees based on size.

Click the link on this page to schedule a showing or call us today 913-583-1515

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 N 36th St have any available units?
1524 N 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 N 36th St have?
Some of 1524 N 36th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 N 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
1524 N 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 N 36th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 N 36th St is pet friendly.
Does 1524 N 36th St offer parking?
No, 1524 N 36th St does not offer parking.
Does 1524 N 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 N 36th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 N 36th St have a pool?
No, 1524 N 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 1524 N 36th St have accessible units?
No, 1524 N 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 N 36th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 N 36th St has units with dishwashers.

