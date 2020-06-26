1431 N, 55th Dr. Apt A

Stacked washer and dryer in unit. Updated appliances. Newly updated. Google Fiber Ready New Carpet. Available immediately. Contact Theresa @ 913-800-9332. Off street parking. Locked coded entry doors. Door valet. That allows guest to enter the building without leaving your apartment.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
