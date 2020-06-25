13013 Washington Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome and finished basement can be converted to a 3rd BR - Newly painted and professionally cleaned. Ready to go. Are you looking for a beautiful townhome located 5-7min from Legends, Kansas Speedway, Hollywood Casino. Look no further, this stunning property is ready for a new tenant! Featuring a great 3 story layout, with the main living space offering a great open concept living, dining and kitchen space. Tons of entertainment space in the walk-out basement, and bedrooms located on the 3rd floor. Basement also features a bar and walkout to the backyard. This property also features an attached garage that offers tons of additional storage space. Additional refrigerator in the GARAGE included. There is also a fully fenced in backyard, perfect for your pets! Deck is perfect for the BBQ. Contact Redbud Rentals KC 913-207-7852 before it is gone.