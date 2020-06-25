All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:22 AM

13013 Washington Ct

13013 Washington Court · No Longer Available
Location

13013 Washington Court, Kansas City, KS 66109
Prairie - Piper-kc-ks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome and finished basement can be converted to a 3rd BR - Newly painted and professionally cleaned. Ready to go. Are you looking for a beautiful townhome located 5-7min from Legends, Kansas Speedway, Hollywood Casino. Look no further, this stunning property is ready for a new tenant! Featuring a great 3 story layout, with the main living space offering a great open concept living, dining and kitchen space. Tons of entertainment space in the walk-out basement, and bedrooms located on the 3rd floor. Basement also features a bar and walkout to the backyard. This property also features an attached garage that offers tons of additional storage space. Additional refrigerator in the GARAGE included. There is also a fully fenced in backyard, perfect for your pets! Deck is perfect for the BBQ. Contact Redbud Rentals KC 913-207-7852 before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13013 Washington Ct have any available units?
13013 Washington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 13013 Washington Ct have?
Some of 13013 Washington Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13013 Washington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13013 Washington Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13013 Washington Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13013 Washington Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13013 Washington Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13013 Washington Ct offers parking.
Does 13013 Washington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13013 Washington Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13013 Washington Ct have a pool?
No, 13013 Washington Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13013 Washington Ct have accessible units?
No, 13013 Washington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13013 Washington Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13013 Washington Ct has units with dishwashers.
