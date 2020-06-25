1060 Washington Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable 1-2 bedroom ground floor apartment is located on Washington Blvd in KCK, with a nice view of Big Eleven Lake just across the street. Main floor unit, central air, covered front and back porch, appliances included. Units are all electric, and you pay lights only. There are no laundry hook-ups on site. Vouchers OK.



$50 app fee

$445 rent / $445 deposit

$250 pet deposit, no pets over 25 lbs when full grown.



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



$250 non refundable pet deposit, per pet. Some restrictions apply. Please inquire within.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.