Johnson County, KS
16037 Meadow Lane
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:54 PM

16037 Meadow Lane

16037 Meadow Lane · (636) 306-3491
Location

16037 Meadow Lane, Johnson County, KS 66085

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3864 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Stunning home among the woods on a beautiful cul-de-sac, in the highly sought after River Ridge Farms. Open & bright floorplan! Sunny kitchen & hearth room with walls of windows, beautiful cabinets, tile, granite, double oven, & stainless steel sinks. Gorgeous great room with decorative fireplace & custom built-ins. Master suite boasts sitting room, huge walk-in closet, double vanities, jetted tub & separate shower. Finished lower level. Oversized bedrooms. Close to amenities!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16037 Meadow Lane have any available units?
16037 Meadow Lane has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16037 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 16037 Meadow Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16037 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16037 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16037 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16037 Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16037 Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 16037 Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16037 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16037 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16037 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 16037 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16037 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 16037 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16037 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16037 Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16037 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16037 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
