Noblesville, IN
15980 Bounds Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15980 Bounds Drive

15980 Bounds Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15980 Bounds Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062
Twin Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to your new home! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3,526 sq. ft. home in Noblesville has everything you've been searching for! This spacious home features a wrap around kitchen with breakfast area that opens into the cozy living room. Relax in the master suite that features dual sinks, luxurious tub, and walk in shower, or entertain in the fully finished massive basement that features wet bar island. Enjoy the outdoors on the gorgeous deck and yard with tons of space. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15980 Bounds Drive have any available units?
15980 Bounds Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 15980 Bounds Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15980 Bounds Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15980 Bounds Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15980 Bounds Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15980 Bounds Drive offer parking?
No, 15980 Bounds Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15980 Bounds Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15980 Bounds Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15980 Bounds Drive have a pool?
No, 15980 Bounds Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15980 Bounds Drive have accessible units?
No, 15980 Bounds Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15980 Bounds Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15980 Bounds Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15980 Bounds Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15980 Bounds Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
