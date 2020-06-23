All apartments in Lawrence
4809 David Street
4809 David Street

4809 David Street · No Longer Available
Location

4809 David Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,120 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and tile floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

4809 David Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Some of 4809 David Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
4809 David Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 4809 David Street is pet friendly.
Yes, 4809 David Street does offer parking.
No, 4809 David Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 4809 David Street does not have a pool.
No, 4809 David Street does not have accessible units.
No, 4809 David Street does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 4809 David Street does not have units with air conditioning.
