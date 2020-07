Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed clubhouse hot tub

Pangea Groves Apartments is a 398-unit building just South of Broad Ripple, Indianapolis features Parking, Fitness Center, 24/7 Maintenance, Swimming Pool, Dog Park, On-Site Laundry, and Playground. With studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom, and four bedroom units, Pangea Groves Apartments in Broad Ripple offers a wide variety of apartment options. Units may include amenities like Balcony, Central A/C, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Eat-In Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings, and Washer & Dryer Hookups. You'll feel right at home!

Pangea Groves is in the heart of Broad Ripple, Indiana, just minutes away from Aristocrat Pub & Restaurant, Monon Trail, Cafe Patachou, The Fresh Market, Delicia, and Arsenal Park. Not to mention, the apartments are easily accessible via 19 Castleton Bus Line and are convenient to downtown Indianapolis, Butler University, and the North Side Keystone area. What are you waiting for? Call today for a showing!