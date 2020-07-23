Apartment List
71 Apartments for rent in Cumberland, IN with garages

Cumberland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...

1 Unit Available
Cumberland
11332 Dunshire Drive
11332 Dunshire Drive, Cumberland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1284 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home! This home is bi-level with spacious rooms, and a one car attached garage! This home will lease quickly!! Please call today to schedule your viewing! $300 Pet Deposit + $25 monthly pet fee WITH approval.
1 Unit Available
1647 Arley Drive
1647 Arley Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1986 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This beautiful tri-level 3 bedroom 1.

1 Unit Available
2907 Braxton Ct.
2907 Braxton Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1404 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - WARREN TOWNSHIP: E 30th & N German Church Rd Single family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, living room, laundry room & eat-in kitchen.

1 Unit Available
1138 Chattanooga Circle
1138 Chattanooga Circle, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1202 sqft
Amazing Lease Opportunity Now Available! This 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch Style Home Features Newer Flooring, Fresh Paint, Wood Burning Fireplace, and Stainless Steel Appliances.
Verified

11 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$826
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.

1 Unit Available
3684 Cedar Pine Place
3684 Cedar Pine Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
Welcome home to this nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with a fenced back yard. Home has laminate floors everywhere except the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
8211 East 37th Street
8211 East 37th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1128 sqft
EAST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN - Cute! With many upgrades: An extra 1/2 bath, a partially fenced back yard, 1-car attached garage and many updates this one is sure to check ALL the boxes.

1 Unit Available
1934 Schwier Court
1934 Schwier Court, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1716 sqft
EAST SIDE - 4 BEDROOM TWO-STORY HOME! 4 bedroom/1.5 bath home features large eat-in kitchen and spacious bedrooms. Newer flooring throughout, two-toned paint, updated lighting and plumbing fixtures. Attached garage.

1 Unit Available
Five Points
3341 Spring Wind Lane
3341 Spring Wind Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
2035 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.

1 Unit Available
3544 Joan Place
3544 Joan Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
972 sqft
EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM RANCH WITH BASEMENT! RECENTLY UPDATED! This 3 bedroom ranch has 1 full bath and 2 half baths. Basement is partially finished.

1 Unit Available
8530 Lenna Court
8530 Lenna Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1008 sqft
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom residence located in a quiet area close to churches, restaurants and stores. This home offers a large functional kitchen with plenty of counter space and an ideal two-car garage.

1 Unit Available
3618 Decamp Drive
3618 Decamp Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1565 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This spacious open floor concept home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 Unit Available
9005 Shenandoah Drive
9005 Shenandoah Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2612 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home has a 1 car attached garage, a separate dining area from the kitchen, and has natural lighting throughout.

1 Unit Available
4026 Biscayne Rd
4026 Biscayne Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1925 sqft
Immaculately maintained bi-level in great location! - This rarely available gem will check all your boxes! The interior features loads of space, with a large living room with hardwood floors on the upper level, along with the fully-equipped updated

1 Unit Available
10245 Chris Dr
10245 Chris Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

1 Unit Available
10918 Bellflower Ct.
10918 Bellflower Court, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$945
864 sqft
Now Showing this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath at 10918 Bellflower Ct., Indianapolis - EAST: N German Church Rd & E 38th St Single Family Home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, living room, laundry room and eat in kitchen.

1 Unit Available
1005 Hathaway Dr
1005 Hathaway Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
2000 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

1 Unit Available
Five Points
2887 Beethoven Avenue
2887 Beethoven Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,349
1620 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
10992 Cedar Pine Drive
10992 Cedar Pine Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1840 sqft
Lawrence Township Home Features all Appliances Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,840 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
4033 Steelewater Lane
4033 Steelewater Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1543 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom two storey home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,543 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
6572 W Jefferson Court
6572 West Jefferson Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
2054 sqft
Excellent Home With Attached Garage Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
709 N Harbison Ave
709 North Harbison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM BUNGALOW AVAILABLE NOW! Recently updated by PARC PROPERTY GROUP. updates include hardwood flooring, tile shower, updated kitchen, fresh two-toned paint, newer plumbing and electrical fixtures.

1 Unit Available
4248 Dubarry Rd
4248 Dubarry Road, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$950
1386 sqft
EAST SIDE 4 BEDROOM RECENTLY UPDATED! Beautifully updated home with huge yard. Includes easy maintenance wood-look flooring, newer carpeting, neutral two-toned paint, updated kitchen and baths. Large picture window in family room.

1 Unit Available
10815 Cedar Pine Drive
10815 Cedar Pine Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1668 sqft
Looking for a Newly Updated home that is Move In Ready...well you've come to the right place. You will love the HUGE floor plan, one of the largest in the community and the space that it offers you and your family.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Cumberland, IN

Cumberland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

