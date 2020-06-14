43 Apartments for rent in Bargersville, IN with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Bargersville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
21 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$925
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1436 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Results within 5 miles of Bargersville
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
Utilities included in rent. Apartments and townhouses available. All units include lots of closet space and in-unit laundry hookups. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym and pool. Adjacent to Woodman Park and near schools.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:36am
5 Units Available
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1206 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
South Perry
2 Units Available
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
767 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1054 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Place is the place to be on the south side of Indianapolis.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2177 Galaxy Drive
2177 Galaxy Drive, Franklin, IN
2 Bedrooms
$941
1396 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1894 Woodfield Drive
1894 Woodfield Drive, Greenwood, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3083 sqft
Located in Greenwood this home minutes to Greenwood, State Rd 135, Dyes Wall Country Club and so much more! This property features a formal dining room, a huge great room and a lovely, eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
839 Riverside Drive
839 Riverside Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1364 sqft
Located in Greenwood off Madison and Fry Road close to the Greenwood Park Mall, restaurants, schools and downtown! Home features nice laminate flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with tons of storage. 2-car detached garage. No A/C.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4185 Magnolia Drive
4185 Magnolia Drive, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1228 sqft
Cute Home Available Now in Franklin Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
213 Frostwood Lane
213 Frostwood Lane, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1213 sqft
Corner Lot Home Facing Fountain Available Now Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1254 Kenwood Drive
1254 Kenwood Drive, Greenwood, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2040 sqft
Four Bedroom, two and a half bath home is ready to move in. Located in Greenwood's Clearbrook Park community. This home has hardwoods throughout and a large master suite with a sitting room. Enjoy a cozy gas log fireplace on cool nights.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2785 Grand Fir Drive
2785 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
Coming Soon Wonderful Greenwood Location! - Fabulous Home in Wonderful Greenwood location! Super, Open Floor Plan in this Village Pines 2 Story with 3 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 8

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1191 Cutler Lane
1191 Cutler Lane, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Super clean and well-cared for, absolutely move-in ready two bedroom, two full bath home with fenced back yard. Home has been recently updated. Admire the lovely landscaping as you pull into your two-car attached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1597 Lacebark Drive
1597 Lacebark Dr, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1506 sqft
Beautiful two-bedroom, two full bath condo nestled in the trees. Condo is on upper level of building.

1 of 15

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
1185 Dark Star Court
1185 Dark Star Court, New Whiteland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1249 sqft
You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in New Whiteland. Home is located in Hilltop Farms and has a large eat-in kitchen with a vaulted ceiling in the Great Room. The master suite includes the second full bathroom and walk-in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Bargersville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
Ameriplex
11 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$786
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1365 sqft
Sprawling pool with hot tub. Courtyard and clubhouse access. Renovated luxury units featuring granite counters, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Garden soaking tubs. Attached garages.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:36am
South Franklin
22 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
9 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$784
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property includes deluxe features like gym, pool, tanning beds and fishing ponds. On-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Property is conveniently located close to I-65 and within walking distance of retail stores and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
$
11 Units Available
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
981 sqft
The apartments at St. Andrews in Greenwood, Indiana are minutes away from Greenwood Park Mall and seconds away from I-65. Choose from exciting 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Our apartment homes are perfectly suited for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
I65-South Emerson
15 Units Available
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$881
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1346 sqft
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Southdale
20 Units Available
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
960 sqft
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods is located on the south side of Indianapolis, within minutes to all major interstates, US-31 and Meridian Street. There are numerous dining, shopping and entertainment choices just minutes away, near Greenwood Park Mall.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
South Franklin
Contact for Availability
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1379 sqft
Redwood™ Indianapolis is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1278 sqft
Nestled in 27 acres near I-65 and 20 minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. Amenities include a fitness center, cyber cafe, playground, and pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and new appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bargersville, IN

Bargersville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

