Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

175 Apartments for rent in Speedway, IN with garage

Speedway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Speedway
3 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
21 Units Available
Wilshaw Apartments
1525 Main Street, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1098 sqft
Wilshaw's upscale amenities and modern interiors will provide the luxury lifestyle you are looking for in Speedway.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Speedway
1 Unit Available
2043 Gerrard Ave
2043 Gerrard Avenue, Speedway, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2800 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.
Results within 1 mile of Speedway
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Key Meadows
20 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North High School
5 Units Available
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$667
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$588
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Eagledale
1 Unit Available
2941 Eagledale Drive
2941 Eagledale Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
840 sqft
WEST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE NOW! Recently updated this home has ceramic tile throughout, and nice sized bedrooms. Huge park-like back yard fully fenced and detached garage. Convenient to shopping, dining, and more. Professionally Managed.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Eagledale
1 Unit Available
2831 Shirley Drive
2831 Shirley Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
875 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Eagledale
1 Unit Available
4120 Patricia Street
4120 Patricia Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
WEST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE NOW! Eagledale blocks from Speedway! This charming ranch home has tile flooring, fresh paint and mini-blinds throughout. 3 appropriately sized bedrooms, and fresh and airy kitchen with some appliances included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Near Westside
1 Unit Available
1102 N GOODLET AVE
1102 North Goodlet Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
Near West side - 2 bedroom home - Two bedroom bungalow on Indy's west side. Close to downtown and the Speedway. Two car garage. Wayne Twp. Painting & Cleaning in progress....contact us now for more information. (RLNE4005670)
Results within 5 miles of Speedway
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
148 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
22 Units Available
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1288 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the pool on hot days. Close to Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Zoo and Hilbert Circle Theatre.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wynnedale - Spring Hill
13 Units Available
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$990
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1265 sqft
Adjacent to the beautiful White River, this community offers easy access to the Museum of Art, Riverside Park and downtown Indianapolis. Residents have their own fireplaces and can relax poolside or in the clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Indianapolis
23 Units Available
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$955
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1056 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayswater
6 Units Available
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1264 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Indianapolis
19 Units Available
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$970
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1127 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Indianapolis
8 Units Available
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1059 sqft
Great apartment complex in the heart of downtown near the American Legion Mall. Historic apartment homes with charming touches like hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. The community features a courtyard, bike storage and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
43 Units Available
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,265
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
1435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1372 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Downtown Indianapolis
54 Units Available
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Key Meadows
15 Units Available
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
888 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Indianapolis
1 Unit Available
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1158 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the vibrant and historic Indianapolis Warehouse District with Janus Lofts. The lofts are a redevelopment of a historic five-story warehouse originally built in 1905 and renovated in 2003.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Indianapolis
4 Units Available
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1086 sqft
The best of downtown living, within walking distance of Lucas Oil Stadium and the best shops and local eats Indianapolis has to offer. Pet-friendly units. Hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Indianapolis
11 Units Available
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,478
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1246 sqft
Brand new development in the heart of downtown. Be the first to live here and enjoy 24 hour gym access, lovely courtyard, bocce court and playground. Stunning units with granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
$
Downtown Indianapolis
9 Units Available
The Block
115 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1314 sqft
Nine-story historical building with 18 rooftop penthouses. Located in the Washington Street-Monument Circle Historic District downtown. Spacious, loft-style apartments with tile floors, walk-in closets and 16-foot ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Speedway, IN

Speedway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

