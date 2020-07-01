933 English Avenue

Amenities
This fully renovated home is located near fletcher place and fountain square. It is also located in a quiet tucked away nieghborhood. It will be available around the first of January. It is within close proximity of the cultural trail where you will find many restaurant's. This home is perfect for entertaining inside and out with a front and big rear porch area.the home features 2 bedrooms one and a half bath, bonus area, basement, wood floors, exposed brick, large gourmet kitchen with granite, gas fireplace, tall ceilings, vaulted cielings with exposed beams, alarm system, ceiling fans, many book cases, window treatments, central air, large fenced yard, new stainless steel appliances dishwasher, microwave, disposal, refrigerator and range and washerdryer. Maintenance free, includes snow removal and lawn care. There is also a mini barn for extra storage.