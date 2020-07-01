933 English Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry

This fully renovated home is located near fletcher place and fountain square. It is also located in a quiet tucked away nieghborhood. It will be available around the first of January. It is within close proximity of the cultural trail where you will find many restaurant's. This home is perfect for entertaining inside and out with a front and big rear porch area.the home features 2 bedrooms one and a half bath, bonus area, basement, wood floors, exposed brick, large gourmet kitchen with granite, gas fireplace, tall ceilings, vaulted cielings with exposed beams, alarm system, ceiling fans, many book cases, window treatments, central air, large fenced yard, new stainless steel appliances dishwasher, microwave, disposal, refrigerator and range and washerdryer. Maintenance free, includes snow removal and lawn care. There is also a mini barn for extra storage.