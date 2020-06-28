9 S Galeston Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Southeast Warren
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This large one bedroom studio is amazing. With a Wide Open Floor Plan you will love how the home flows from the moment you walk into the front door. The kitchen offers a beautiful island to cook and prepare on. This property is available for commercial/business use as well!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 South Galeston Avenue have any available units?
9 South Galeston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.