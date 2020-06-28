All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9 South Galeston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9 South Galeston Avenue
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:20 AM

9 South Galeston Avenue

9 S Galeston Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9 S Galeston Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Southeast Warren

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This large one bedroom studio is amazing. With a Wide Open Floor Plan you will love how the home flows from the moment you walk into the front door. The kitchen offers a beautiful island to cook and prepare on. This property is available for commercial/business use as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 South Galeston Avenue have any available units?
9 South Galeston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9 South Galeston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9 South Galeston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 South Galeston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9 South Galeston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9 South Galeston Avenue offer parking?
No, 9 South Galeston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9 South Galeston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 South Galeston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 South Galeston Avenue have a pool?
No, 9 South Galeston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9 South Galeston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9 South Galeston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9 South Galeston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 South Galeston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 South Galeston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 South Galeston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College