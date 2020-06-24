All apartments in Indianapolis
8652 Belle Union Place

8652 Belle Union Place · No Longer Available
Location

8652 Belle Union Place, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has all the bells and whistles you could possibly want. This wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story home has been updated with neutral carpet and paint, ceramic tile flooring, and granite counters. Kitchen also includes a full stainless steel appliance package. Lower level has a dining room, family room AND living room. Upstairs with the three bedrooms is a spacious loft. If that inside is not enough, the home is on a cul de sac and has a nice size yard. Come see this home today!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8652 Belle Union Place have any available units?
8652 Belle Union Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8652 Belle Union Place have?
Some of 8652 Belle Union Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8652 Belle Union Place currently offering any rent specials?
8652 Belle Union Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8652 Belle Union Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8652 Belle Union Place is pet friendly.
Does 8652 Belle Union Place offer parking?
No, 8652 Belle Union Place does not offer parking.
Does 8652 Belle Union Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8652 Belle Union Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8652 Belle Union Place have a pool?
No, 8652 Belle Union Place does not have a pool.
Does 8652 Belle Union Place have accessible units?
No, 8652 Belle Union Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8652 Belle Union Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8652 Belle Union Place does not have units with dishwashers.
