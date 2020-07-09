Amenities

8028 Chesterhill Way Available 06/20/20 COMING SOON! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home built in 2014 is located in Warren Township's Mayfair Village neighborhood. Large great room with adjacent dining area looks into the eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, and pantry. Spacious master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet and the two additional bedrooms share a second full bath. Functional mudroom/laundry room is located off the 2-car attached garage. Dogs will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



**Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we are not able to show this property until June 1st. Please contact us if you have further questions.**



No Cats Allowed



