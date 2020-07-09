All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
8028 Chesterhill Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

8028 Chesterhill Way

8028 Chesterhill Way · No Longer Available
Location

8028 Chesterhill Way, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Raymond Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8028 Chesterhill Way Available 06/20/20 COMING SOON! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home built in 2014 is located in Warren Township's Mayfair Village neighborhood. Large great room with adjacent dining area looks into the eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, and pantry. Spacious master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet and the two additional bedrooms share a second full bath. Functional mudroom/laundry room is located off the 2-car attached garage. Dogs will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

**Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we are not able to show this property until June 1st. Please contact us if you have further questions.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4008906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8028 Chesterhill Way have any available units?
8028 Chesterhill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8028 Chesterhill Way have?
Some of 8028 Chesterhill Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8028 Chesterhill Way currently offering any rent specials?
8028 Chesterhill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8028 Chesterhill Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8028 Chesterhill Way is pet friendly.
Does 8028 Chesterhill Way offer parking?
Yes, 8028 Chesterhill Way offers parking.
Does 8028 Chesterhill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8028 Chesterhill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8028 Chesterhill Way have a pool?
No, 8028 Chesterhill Way does not have a pool.
Does 8028 Chesterhill Way have accessible units?
No, 8028 Chesterhill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8028 Chesterhill Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8028 Chesterhill Way does not have units with dishwashers.

