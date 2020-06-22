802 North Lasalle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Large three bedroom home awaiting your personal touches. Ample sunlight with windows throughout the main level with large living room and dining room. Close to Downtown Indianapolis, grocery stores and Circle Center mall. Tour Today!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1833329?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.