All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 802 North Lasalle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
802 North Lasalle Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:50 PM

802 North Lasalle Street

802 North Lasalle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

802 North Lasalle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large three bedroom home awaiting your personal touches. Ample sunlight with windows throughout the main level with large living room and dining room. Close to Downtown Indianapolis, grocery stores and Circle Center mall. Tour Today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1833329?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 North Lasalle Street have any available units?
802 North Lasalle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 802 North Lasalle Street currently offering any rent specials?
802 North Lasalle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 North Lasalle Street pet-friendly?
No, 802 North Lasalle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 802 North Lasalle Street offer parking?
No, 802 North Lasalle Street does not offer parking.
Does 802 North Lasalle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 North Lasalle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 North Lasalle Street have a pool?
No, 802 North Lasalle Street does not have a pool.
Does 802 North Lasalle Street have accessible units?
No, 802 North Lasalle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 802 North Lasalle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 North Lasalle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 North Lasalle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 North Lasalle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College