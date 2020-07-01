7941 States Bend Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Welcome, Home! The main level of this home offers a large living room with open concept into the kitchen/dining area. The kitchen is roomy with an eat-in dining area. There is a patio off the living room in the backyard. Upstairs there are 3 good sized bedrooms. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an ensuite full bathroom. There is an additional full bath in the upstairs hallway as well as a convenient upstairs laundry area. The outside of the home has low maintenance vinyl siding and brick. The interior has been freshly painted, home is conveniently located and has just what you need! Pet friendly!!! To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064!



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



PMI Midwest

7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States

Phone: +1 317-795-0278