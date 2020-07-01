All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:45 PM

7941 States Bend Dr

7941 States Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7941 States Bend Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome, Home! The main level of this home offers a large living room with open concept into the kitchen/dining area. The kitchen is roomy with an eat-in dining area. There is a patio off the living room in the backyard. Upstairs there are 3 good sized bedrooms. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an ensuite full bathroom. There is an additional full bath in the upstairs hallway as well as a convenient upstairs laundry area. The outside of the home has low maintenance vinyl siding and brick. The interior has been freshly painted, home is conveniently located and has just what you need! Pet friendly!!! To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

PMI Midwest
7275 Shadeland Ave suite 2, Indianapolis, IN 46250, United States
Phone: +1 317-795-0278

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7941 States Bend Dr have any available units?
7941 States Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7941 States Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7941 States Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7941 States Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7941 States Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7941 States Bend Dr offer parking?
No, 7941 States Bend Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7941 States Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7941 States Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7941 States Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 7941 States Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7941 States Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 7941 States Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7941 States Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7941 States Bend Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7941 States Bend Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7941 States Bend Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

