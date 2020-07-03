All apartments in Indianapolis
6911 Caledonia Cir
6911 Caledonia Cir

6911 Caledonia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6911 Caledonia Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2898de805b ---- This 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home located in the Highlands of Eagle Creek neighborhood is amazing. As you step inside you are greeted with new flooring and paint throughout the home. The home has a lovely open concept. The large living room has vaulted ceilings and (with decorative/non-functional fireplace) offers tons of space and built-in cabinets. The living room flows right into the large eat-in kitchen that offers new plank hardwood floors, new updated cabinets, pantry and is stocked with appliances. The master suite offers an attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Additional amenities include a 2 car attached garage with auto opener, central air, washer and dryer hook-ups and a nice patio off the living room. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher and Microwave included! All Electric Home!! Security deposit = $1,325 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of electricity, water, sewer, storm water and trash. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage All Electric Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 Caledonia Cir have any available units?
6911 Caledonia Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6911 Caledonia Cir have?
Some of 6911 Caledonia Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6911 Caledonia Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6911 Caledonia Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 Caledonia Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6911 Caledonia Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6911 Caledonia Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6911 Caledonia Cir offers parking.
Does 6911 Caledonia Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 Caledonia Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 Caledonia Cir have a pool?
No, 6911 Caledonia Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6911 Caledonia Cir have accessible units?
No, 6911 Caledonia Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 Caledonia Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6911 Caledonia Cir has units with dishwashers.

