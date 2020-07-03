6911 Caledonia Cir

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2898de805b ---- This 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom ranch style home located in the Highlands of Eagle Creek neighborhood is amazing. As you step inside you are greeted with new flooring and paint throughout the home. The home has a lovely open concept. The large living room has vaulted ceilings and (with decorative/non-functional fireplace) offers tons of space and built-in cabinets. The living room flows right into the large eat-in kitchen that offers new plank hardwood floors, new updated cabinets, pantry and is stocked with appliances. The master suite offers an attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Additional amenities include a 2 car attached garage with auto opener, central air, washer and dryer hook-ups and a nice patio off the living room. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher and Microwave included! All Electric Home!! Security deposit = $1,325 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of electricity, water, sewer, storm water and trash. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage All Electric Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups