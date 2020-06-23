All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6814 Studebaker Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6814 Studebaker Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6814 Studebaker Lane

6814 Studebaker Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6814 Studebaker Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Summerfield South

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is tucked away on the West side of Indianapolis 34th & Eagle Creek Parkway and provides access to Eagle Creek Park, interstates and schools. This property features 4BR, 1 full bath, and 2 half baths. Home includes a large living room and family room, fireplace, dining room, updated kitchen with ample cabinet space and a 2-car attached garage. Enjoy the huge fenced backyard with storage shed. This home also includes a large, unfinished basement!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6814 Studebaker Lane have any available units?
6814 Studebaker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6814 Studebaker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6814 Studebaker Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 Studebaker Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6814 Studebaker Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6814 Studebaker Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6814 Studebaker Lane does offer parking.
Does 6814 Studebaker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6814 Studebaker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 Studebaker Lane have a pool?
No, 6814 Studebaker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6814 Studebaker Lane have accessible units?
No, 6814 Studebaker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 Studebaker Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6814 Studebaker Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6814 Studebaker Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6814 Studebaker Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College