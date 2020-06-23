6814 Studebaker Lane

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is tucked away on the West side of Indianapolis 34th & Eagle Creek Parkway and provides access to Eagle Creek Park, interstates and schools. This property features 4BR, 1 full bath, and 2 half baths. Home includes a large living room and family room, fireplace, dining room, updated kitchen with ample cabinet space and a 2-car attached garage. Enjoy the huge fenced backyard with storage shed. This home also includes a large, unfinished basement!



