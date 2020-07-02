All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

5906 Accent Dr

5906 Accent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5906 Accent Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Newton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous Ranch In Highly Desirable Crossfield! - Lots of extras in this beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath ranch in Crossfield! Spacious great room with new flooring! Stainless steel appliances. Brushed nickel fixtures and hardware throughout. New flooring in entry, kitchen and breakfast room as well as new carpeting in all bedrooms! Large privacy fenced back yard with patio, great for entertaining!

Dogs will be considered with owner approval, $400 refundable pet deposit and $25 per month non-refundable pet fee.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.

No smoking.

(RLNE4509223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Accent Dr have any available units?
5906 Accent Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 Accent Dr have?
Some of 5906 Accent Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Accent Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Accent Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Accent Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5906 Accent Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5906 Accent Dr offer parking?
No, 5906 Accent Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5906 Accent Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 Accent Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Accent Dr have a pool?
No, 5906 Accent Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5906 Accent Dr have accessible units?
No, 5906 Accent Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Accent Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5906 Accent Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

