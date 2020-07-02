5906 Accent Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous Ranch In Highly Desirable Crossfield! - Lots of extras in this beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath ranch in Crossfield! Spacious great room with new flooring! Stainless steel appliances. Brushed nickel fixtures and hardware throughout. New flooring in entry, kitchen and breakfast room as well as new carpeting in all bedrooms! Large privacy fenced back yard with patio, great for entertaining!



Dogs will be considered with owner approval, $400 refundable pet deposit and $25 per month non-refundable pet fee.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.



No smoking.



(RLNE4509223)