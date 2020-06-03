All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

5131 Burgess Ave

5131 Burgess Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5131 Burgess Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
e-payments
garage
Recently remodeled 2 Bed / 1 Bath Two-Story Apartment with Basement in Irvington. - Recently remodeled 2 Bed / 1 Bath Two-Story Apartment with Basement in Irvington. This Gorgeous Home has about 816 Sq Ft and a Two-Car Detached Garage. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Refrigerator/Freezer, Stove/Oven, New Paint, Unfinished Basement, and Much More! Located near Emerson and Brookville Rd. Just Blocks from the Pennsy Trail and Downtown Irvington. Access to I-70 and I-465 nearby.. Perfect Opportunity!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4969650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 Burgess Ave have any available units?
5131 Burgess Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5131 Burgess Ave have?
Some of 5131 Burgess Ave's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and e-payments. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 Burgess Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5131 Burgess Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 Burgess Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5131 Burgess Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5131 Burgess Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5131 Burgess Ave offers parking.
Does 5131 Burgess Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5131 Burgess Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 Burgess Ave have a pool?
No, 5131 Burgess Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5131 Burgess Ave have accessible units?
No, 5131 Burgess Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 Burgess Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5131 Burgess Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
