Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is located on a cul-de-sac in Warren Township near 30th & German Church and is within minutes of Interstates and local schools. This property features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space, laundry hook-ups, large private backyard and a 2-car attached garage. The master bedroom is equipped with a walk-in closet and a private bath. Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.