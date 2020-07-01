All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:00 PM

3364 Carrollton Avenue

3364 Carrollton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3364 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

**Move-In by 2/15/20 and RECEIVE $250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!*** Nice home off 33rd and Carrollton minutes to Red Line, Downtown, Broad Ripple and more! Home features new laminate flooring, new carpet and fresh paint. Updated kitchen with all new appliances along with new cabinets & island. Unfinished basement great for storage. Pets Negotiable! NO A/C. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3364 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
3364 Carrollton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3364 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3364 Carrollton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3364 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3364 Carrollton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3364 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
No, 3364 Carrollton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3364 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3364 Carrollton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3364 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3364 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3364 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3364 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3364 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3364 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3364 Carrollton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3364 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

