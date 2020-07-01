3364 Carrollton Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



**Move-In by 2/15/20 and RECEIVE $250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!*** Nice home off 33rd and Carrollton minutes to Red Line, Downtown, Broad Ripple and more! Home features new laminate flooring, new carpet and fresh paint. Updated kitchen with all new appliances along with new cabinets & island. Unfinished basement great for storage. Pets Negotiable! NO A/C. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.