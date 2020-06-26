3348 Beacon Court

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This 3 Bedroom 1 bath has an additional living area with a bath. It is located on a dead end street. No through traffic!!! It features a large living room, dining room, kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, and a fenced back yard large enough for flower beds and gardening or outdoor enjoyment. Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.