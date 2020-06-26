All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 26 2019 at 8:17 PM

3348 Beacon Court

3348 Beacon Court · No Longer Available
Location

3348 Beacon Court, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 Bedroom 1 bath has an additional living area with a bath. It is located on a dead end street. No through traffic!!! It features a large living room, dining room, kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, and a fenced back yard large enough for flower beds and gardening or outdoor enjoyment. Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3348 Beacon Court have any available units?
3348 Beacon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3348 Beacon Court currently offering any rent specials?
3348 Beacon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3348 Beacon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3348 Beacon Court is pet friendly.
Does 3348 Beacon Court offer parking?
No, 3348 Beacon Court does not offer parking.
Does 3348 Beacon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3348 Beacon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3348 Beacon Court have a pool?
No, 3348 Beacon Court does not have a pool.
Does 3348 Beacon Court have accessible units?
No, 3348 Beacon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3348 Beacon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3348 Beacon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3348 Beacon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3348 Beacon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
